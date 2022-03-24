Heavy Seas Beer brewing limited edition beer to help Ukraine relief efforts

BALTIMORE — Baltimore-based brewery, Heavy Seas Beer, announced that it will be brewing a recipe from Pravda Brewery in Ukraine with 100% of the profits from the sales being donated to the United Nations Ukrainian Humanitarian fund.

The "Red Eyes" American Ale will be available for a limited time only, starting April 1 in the brewery tap room.

Pravda Brewery, based in Lviv, recently opened up their recipes for anyone in the world to brew their beer while they try to deal with the war effort locally. Heavy Seas Beer chose to brew a smooth drinking, mildly hoppy, classic amber hued ale in "Red Eyes."

Hugh Sisson, founder of Heavy Seas said, “Our team very much wanted to do something to help, even in a small way, the Ukrainian people who are enduring so much. When we saw that Pravda Brewery was making their recipes available it seemed like a great opportunity to do our part and help in a way that seems so natural to us.”

Heavy Seas Beer will also be releasing a limited t-shirt. The tap room will open that day at 3 p.m. Local bars and restaurants will also receive about 100 kegs of draft beer starting the week of April 11.

The first 50 beers sold will be emblazoned with the artwork from the Pravda Brewery thanks to CC Press who donated the replicated art.