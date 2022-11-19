Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy police presence in Halethorpe

Heavy police presence at Halethorpe
WMAR Staff
Heavy police presence at Halethorpe
Heavy police presence at Halethorpe
Heavy police presence in Halethorpe
Heavy police presence in Halethorpe
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 16:08:36-05

BALTIMORE — There is a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road.

According to Baltimore County Police Twitter, they are responding to a call of a possible active assailant in the area. As of right now, there are no confirmed victims.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more developments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices