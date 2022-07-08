Heavy downpours this weekend: Expect flooding potential

EASTERN SHORE, Md. — We are expecting some heavy rains this weekend.

There will be some flooding concerns as downpours move in through Saturday.

“Make sure that you're taking today to clean out our gutters, looking at our culverts, ditches, things may overflow with a large rain,” said Debra Hopkins, Emergency Planner from Queen Anne's County.

As we all know too well, when the winds pick up, that's when the electricity goes out.

“Battery operated radio, everybody always forgets about that. That's great to have in case we do have some electrical outages," Hopkins said.

We are in the middle of hurricane season and with that comes high winds and heavy rains.

You might want to check your larger trees in the yard to make sure they can make it through the season.

“Make sure you keep them trimmed up. Those are a hazard to vehicles, you can create damage to that but, worse yet, it falls on you or a neighbor or a family member, you can really get hurt," Hopkins said.

Standing water is dangerous because you don't know how deep it is.

Rain increases the chance of car accidents. Stay in your car and let professionals take care of you.

“We have a high visibility vest, there's a reason for that. People have a hard time seeing in the rain, even on a regular day," Hopkins said. So, just stay in your car if it's safe to do so. It's much more dangerous outside of your car."

Make sure your lawn items are secure. It may save you from retrieving them from your neighbor’s yard.

