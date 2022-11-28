"Heartbreaking": Westminster man dies in fire after trying to rescue pets

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Carroll County man died in a house fire Sunday when he went back in to try to save multiple family pets.

Ronald Joy, 62, and his wife, Kathy Joy, 56, were able to escape when a fire broke out in their home just before 2:30 p.m. on Littlestown Pike near Stone Road, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

But Ronald Joy went back inside the home to try to find his pets. Five dogs and an unknown number of cats were in the house; they "were rescued or perished due to the fire," said the Fire Marshal's office.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a press release:

"This tragic incident is a heartbreaking but real example of why going back inside doesn't guarantee that you and your family will make it back alive. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place."

Ronald Joy was later found and rescued by firefighters inside his home. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kathy Joy was also taken to the hospital, and is now in stable condition.

The fire began in the house's main bathroom, but the cause is still under investigation.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Carroll County Animal Control also assisted during the investigation.