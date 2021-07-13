Hearing on postal service issues scheduled for Tuesday afternoon; residents & USPS Inspector General to attend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A hearing on the current postal service issues featuring Maryland residents and the United States Postal Service Inspector General is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will chair the hearing to discuss the recent service issues Marylanders and people across the country have been experiencing with USPS as well as the FY 2022 budget for the USPS Office of the Inspector General.

The hearing will feature a testimony from USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, as well as, two Maryland postal customers and one Maryland postal worker.

Rania Dima, a Frederick resident, will talk about how USPS delays have impacted her participation with the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled and other materials she receives through USPS Free Matter for the Blind. Brian McLaurin, a postal worker from Forest Heights, will share his experience as a frontline worker who has witnessed changes implemented by USPS leadership and their impact.

Karen Meyers, a small business owner and Baltimore resident, will discuss the impact that USPS delays have had on her business and on Baltimore residents.

The hearing will be livestreamed. If you would like to listen in, click here.