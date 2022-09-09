Watch Now
Healthcare contract terminated between CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Johns Hopkins Medicine have reached an impasse over negotiations on physician rates.

The health insurance giant says Johns Hopkins terminated an existing network contract the two sides had.

CareFirst members will be covered for scheduled visits or procedures with their Johns Hopkins providers at least through December 4.

After that, it's possible CareFirst insurance carriers may have to seek medical care elsewhere.

In the meantime, the company says it will help customers find new physicians, regardless of whether a new agreement can be reached.

