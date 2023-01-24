Health officials meet at Johns Hopkins University to discuss opioid epidemic

BALTIMORE — Every year thousands of people die from overdoses in Maryland.

Now the White House is parenting with state hospitals like John Hopkins to tackle the epidemic.

On Monday, the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta met with medical professionals at Johns Hopkins University for a roundtable discussion.

Doctors, nurses, and social workers like peer recovery coaches all exchanged ideas that covered nearly every aspect of substance abuse treatment as they exchanged ideas.

"One of our missions here is to be educators and one of our most impactful teachings is when we had peer recovery coaches teach our residents what they do, how they engage patients and bring that human face to this epidemic,"

The meeting is part of President Biden's national drug control strategy.