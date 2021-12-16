Health officials in Baltimore County encouraging people to use vaccine clinics for COVID booster shots

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Health officials say the struggle to get booster appointments is not because of a lack of vaccine but instead because of staffing and other issues at certain locations.

If you are eligible to get a COVID vaccine booster and are having trouble making an appointment, you are not alone.

"Originally, I attempted to schedule through pharmacies and they were fairly booked up and it was kind of difficult," said Jennifer Brodar. "Then a friend of mine told me about this availability."

Brodar is talking about the vaccination clinic like the one at White Marsh Mall, operated by the Baltimore County Department of Health. The Towson mom spoke to us ahead of her son's booster shot appointment.

"It was relatively easy," she said. "There was no wait."

Bookings like Brodar originally mentioned is understandable. But in a way, the predicament is understandable.

After the federal government opened up boosters for everyone 18 years old and up, the demand pool increased significantly. And with the new Omicron variant out there, concern is up.

"We're not seeing problems in Baltimore County," said Dr. William Wm. Branch with the county's Department of Health. "Right now, the supply is much higher than the demand."

Like many other counties across Maryland, Baltimore County is operating multiple vaccine clinics. Both for first and second doses along with booster shots.

"If you come in for a booster you do not even need an appointment," said Dr. Branch. "You come in you walk straight in and less than 10 minutes later you’ve gotten your vaccine, your booster."

Health officials recommend first checking with your health care provider for shot appointments. Other resources include various county health department websites.

To find a vaccine spot near you, click here.