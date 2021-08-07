Heal the Hood coming to Harlem Park

BALTIMORE — Harlem Park is a place where many go to escape the noise of the outside world.

This weekend more than 40 of Baltimore’s best DJ’s are bringing the noise for the Healing the Hood 2 Event.

“Using the power of being DJS we wanted to use the music to kind of change the atmosphere and narrative of what’s going on,” said Keith “DJ Boobie” Anderson.

“DJ Boobie” is the founder of Baltimore Djs United.

“The streets and the crime in the streets is kind of like their extended family and they end up getting in trouble,” he said. “What we want to do is bring them back with music, dance, entertainment.”

“DJ Uncle Al” made the call to Darnyle Wharton with Baltimore Ceasefire to set up the massive event in the park.

When people come there will be a vaccine clinic, access to job opportunities and mental health resources.

“Public officials can’t do it on their own, the commissioner can’t do it on their own,” said DJ Uncle Al. “Sometimes we have to help our own. People see that 'hey I’m from here I’m like you'. We can help ease the tension and that’s what we are going to do.”

Darnyle Wharton with Baltimore Ceasefire said this is the first big event that organizers from Ceasefire have put together, because they usually encourage neighborhoods to host events.

“We know where all the resources are,” Wharton said. “We’ve been doing this at Baltimore Ceasefire for the last 4 years gathering up all the resources to help people out. We were like let’s put them all in one place at one time with some fun some food and some music.”

Music is therapy for Christopher “DJ Droopy” Wills and he knows the effect it has on everyone.

“I just want people to come out and see that you know there are people who are serious about the community,” said Will. “There are people who are willing to invest in the community. There are people who want to encourage everyone. There is hope. There are opportunities, there are resources. If you can’t get to them come on out this weekend we’ll bring them here.”

Everyone is welcome to the free event that runs from 10-6 on Saturday and Sunday at Harlem Park.