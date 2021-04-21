Head on collision leaves toddler dead, three others injured Tuesday in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a head on collision that left a toddler dead and three others injured, Tuesday afternoon in Waldorf.

Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, was driving a Hyundai along Maryland Rt. 5 in the area of Pika Road, when there was a collision with William Anthony Hall, 48, and his Ford pickup truck.

Rahssan Johnson, 2, and 2-month-old Jahan Keys were with Collins in car seats.

Johnson died at Maryland Charles Regional Hospital.

Keys was flown to Children’s National Medical Center, in unknown condition.

Collins and Hall were also hospitalized. There is now word on their injuries.

Police say the car seats that Johnson and Keys were in were incorrectly installed, with both facing forward and not fully secured to the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

