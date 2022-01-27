'He was one of a kind': Baltimore remembers Mo Gaba on what would have been his 16th birthday

BALTIMORE — Today Baltimore sports teams paid tribute to superfan Mo Gaba on what would have been his 16th birthday.

WMAR-2 News caught up with his mother as tributes poured in across social media.

There were hugs for Mo’s mother on what would have been her son’s 16th birthday.

Friends, family and perfect strangers celebrated at Mo’s favorite seafood restaurant, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

“I’m just so proud of everything that he accomplished and the amount of people that he’s touched,” said his mother Sonsy Gaba. “I’m just full of gratitude because all these people, all walks of life are coming here just to celebrate my son.”

Sonsy said Mo loved the fried shrimp and milkshakes. His other loves were the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.

At age nine he began calling into sports talk radio shows where he’d share his passion for local sports teams.

Despite Gaba’s struggle with blindness and cancer, his positive attitude and love of sports shinned through. He was infectious. So much so, he’d go on to make history by becoming the first person to announce an NFL draft pick off a braille card.

Another Mo Gaba moment was when he threw out the first pitch at an Orioles game and met the team mascot.

Back at Jimmy’s people who came out to share a meal remembered Mo’s infections smile and laughter.

“It’s his strength and strength and his perseverance,” said Tira LaShay. “To go through everything that he went through and still have a smile on his face was definitely inspiring to all of us in Baltimore."

They’re memories and experiences his mom says will keep her son’s spirit alive.

“As much as Mo went through, he never wanted anyone to feel sorry for him,” said Sonsy. “He just wanted everyone to be ok and live their best life as much as they could. That’s what he lived by. He was one of a kind.”

Mo died July 28th, 2020 after his fourth bout with cancer.

He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in August 2021, becoming only the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award, “as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.”