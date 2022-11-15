"He represents the history of Annapolis': Officials look to correct Marcellus Hall grave marker error

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis born Marcellus Hall served in World War I. When he came back to Annapolis, he worked in the dinning hall of the Naval Academy. They serve more than 4,000 meals a day when the midshipmen are there and Hall soon became the Steward, basically running the operation.

He moved over to the Carvel Hall, a popular hotel at the Paca House. Hall was brought in because of his people skills and soon became an icon of Annapolis in the 1930's to the 50's and more.

"He handled folks of all walks from the 4 star admiral, to the politicians, to the midshipmen and their families, they would have tea dances and things," said Joe Rubin, CEO of the United States Naval Academy.

The hotel was a favorite of Naval Academy families that came into town and Marcellus's fame grew even more amongst the military. Eventually, he was known as the "First Black Admiral of the Chesapeake" when the Academy bestowed the title "honorary admiral" to him.

When someone says you are an honorary Admiral, that's kinds of neat but, when you're in Annapolis, the home of the United States Naval Academy and they say you're an honorary Admiral, that's a big deal.

"At the Naval Academy, generally, there is only one admiral and that's the superintendent of the United States Naval Academy," Rubino said. "So, to have that local legendary title is pretty significant."

As historians were looking at his grave site in Annapolis, they realized a mistake had been made when they made his grave marker.

His name is Marcellus Hall and somehow they dropped out the "R". So, there is no "R" in Marcellus, his name is incorrect.

Now, Rubino and others want to correct that mistake with a new marker.

Hall was known to so many people, the Academy, the tourist downtown, he was the first person to give guided tours of Annapolis and he even had some bit parts in the movies. He truly is a renaissance man befitting of a proper grave stone.

"Because he represents the history of Annapolis, African American History, Naval Academy history, Navy history," said Rubino. "So in one person there you have this kind of iconic combination of all this great pieces of background that make him a really iconic figure."