HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead this afternoon in Sykesville.

At approximately 12:56 p.m., a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Route 32 when it was struck by a 2019 Ford Edge.

The 2019 Ford Edge was making a left turn from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The driver of the Honda, Arthur Henry Landerman Jr., 70, of Sykesville, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the Ford, an adult male from Sykesville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was struck in the crash, but its driver was not injured.

According to police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.