HCC athletic boosters will host homecoming weekend in October

Hagerstown Community College
Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 29, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, Md.  — Hagerstown Community College will host their first-ever homecoming weekend on Saturday, October 1, on campus.

Activities for the event will include a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. and the Athletic Hall of Fame induction running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The race will be open to everyone. The cost to participate is $25 per person and proceeds will benefit HCC student athletes.

HCC President Jim Klauber is doing a presidential challenge for the 5K and will donate $5 to the HCC Foundation towards scholarships, for all staff who participate, and $25 for staff who beat his time.

Participants can register here.

