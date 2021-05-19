HBO to film series in Baltimore this summer about the former BPD Gun Trace Task Force

BALTIMORE — A new HBO limited six-hour series will be filming in Baltimore City this summer.

We Own This City is based on a new book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

The series will star Jon Bernthal from The Accountant and The Walking Dead, Jamie Hector from Queen of the South and Bosch, and Baltimore native Josh Charles from The Good Wife and Sports Night.

Charles' film debut in the 1988 hit Hairspray was also shot in Baltimore.

George Pelecanos and David Simon, the writer of HBO's The Wire, will serve as creators of the series with Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Reinaldo Marcus Green, and Kary Antholis executive producing.

The filming project is the second to be announced in Maryland this month.

Earlier in the week, The Spook Who Sat By The Door was confirmed to film its pilot episode this spring Baltimore.

Aside from The Wire, past HBO productions filmed in Maryland include, Veep, Game Change, Henrietta Lacks, Something the Lord Made, and The Corner, which was also written by Simon.

