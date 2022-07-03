Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hazmat situation caused by chlorine spill in Owings Mills

Hazmat spill .jpeg
Baltimore County Fire Department
Hazmat spill .jpeg
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 11:25:19-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md.  — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a hazmat situation in Owings Mills.

Hazmat crews and the Maryland Department of the Environment are cleaning up a a liquid chlorine spill in the 10500 block of Red Run Blvd.

According to officials, the spill was caused by a malfunctioning pool pump.

There are no injuries reported and no threat to community at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019