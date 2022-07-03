Hazmat situation caused by chlorine spill in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a hazmat situation in Owings Mills.
Hazmat crews and the Maryland Department of the Environment are cleaning up a a liquid chlorine spill in the 10500 block of Red Run Blvd.
According to officials, the spill was caused by a malfunctioning pool pump.
There are no injuries reported and no threat to community at this time.
