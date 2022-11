BALTIMORE — A Hazmat scare at a hospital in West Baltimore Tuesday.

It all started when employees at Grace Medical Center noticed a sulphuric odor coming from the HVAC system.

The building was partially evacuated for a brief period.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the cause is believed to be from a leaking portable battery.

Some employees who reported feeling sick were treated on scene by paramedics.

The incident has since cleared.