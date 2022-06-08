Hazardous waste company charged with falsifying documents, required to pay fine

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that STAT, Inc., a controlled hazardous substance hauler in Maryland, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of transporting hazardous waste using falsified documents instead of the required certificates.

They've been ordered to pay of $500,000, suspending all but $200,000, and placed the corporation on five years probation.

On December 10, 2019, a STAT, Inc. driver was unable to produce the required certifications to the compliance guard at Clean Harbors and the shipment was rejected.

The employee claimed the company had the required documents and emailed three separate certification documents to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Further investigation revealed that these documents displayed numerous incorrect names and dates. These documents were altered versions of previously valid 2018 documents.

“Transporting hazardous waste is, by definition, a dangerous business. It gets a lot more dangerous if the transporter fails to obey the law,” said Attorney General Frosh, “STAT, Inc. submitted false documentation on multiple occasions and attempted to cover it up. They put Marylanders and our environment at risk.”