BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a man they say shot someone in the 500 block of S. Broadway shortly after midnight on August 10.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the knee and made his was to the hospital where he was treated.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.