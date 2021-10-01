HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Help Anne Arundel County Police find this shooting/armed robbery suspect

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police need your help locating the suspect that's responsible for a recent robbery and shooting.

On Thursday, at around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Champion Liquors at 7385 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a robbery and shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect entered the store and demanded money from the two clerks. The clerks recognized the suspect as a known customer and refused to give him money. The suspect stayed in the business approximately ten more minutes before pulling out a gun and ushering the employees to the office.

The suspect then struck one employee with the gun and, once again, demanded cash. The employees showed the suspect where the cash was kept and he proceeded to shoot one employee in the lower extremity and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

That victim is currently in an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, 46-year-old Vosahwn Argen Sample was identified as the suspect. Sample has an active arrest warrant charging him with the shooting and armed robbery and detectives are asking for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with any additional information about this crime or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.