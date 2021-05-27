HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? He has been missing since Tuesday; help Anne Arundel Police find him

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help finding Balla Guilavogui.

Guilavogui was last seen on Tuesday in the 400 block of Mainview Court in Glen Burnie at around 10:11 p.m. He was last heard inside the residence on Wednesday at around 3:30 a.m.

He drives a silver 2011 Toyota RAV4 (MD 1BK8055) and, as of Wednesday, at a little after 10:40 p.m., his phone’s last known location was in the area of Frederick Road/Oxbridge Road in Montgomery County.

Guilavogui suffers from dementia and was very confused when speaking with his brother. He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants and a brown long sleeve shirt.

Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Balla Guilavogui to please call 911.