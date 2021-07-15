HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? BPD needs your help identifying this suspect and the pictured vehicle

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying the suspect that was involved in a June 5 shooting.

On June 5, at around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue.

Shooting detectives are now hoping to identify the individual and the sliver 2018-2019 Jeep Compass that was used in this incident.

If you know the identity of the individual seen in these pictures, please call detectives at (410) 396-2466. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.