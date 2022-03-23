Haulers feeling the effect of work being done on local incinerator

BALTIMORE — On Monday, Baltimore's Department of Public Works warned city residents of possible delays in trash pickup this week.

The reason, temporary capacity restrictions at a waste-to-energy incinerator that accepts the city’s trash collections.

So far, there have been no delays in pickups. However, small businesses say they are feeling the impact.

The Department of Public Works warned of longer wait times at residential drop-off centers, the Quarantine Road Landfill, and the Northwest Transfer Station.

"We're definitely feeling it," said Taurus Barksdale. "City trucks, they don’t have a separate line. They’re in line with the haulers so it’s very problematic.

Baltimore trash trucks must now travel to the Quarantine Road Landfill on Curtis Bay to dispose of trash collections rather than the Waste Innovation facility along Interstate 95 just south of Ravens Stadium.

Known as the Wheelabrator, the incinerator is currently undergoing more than $40 million in improvements to lessen emissions.

Waste Innovations is currently installing new technology at the plant.

In a statement Waste Innovation said:

"We are pleased to be investing $45 million in upgrades to Baltimore’s waste-to-energy facility to ensure it has among the lowest emissions of any such facility in the world. The emissions reduction project, which is an agreement within our contract with the City of Baltimore, combined with regularly scheduled maintenance has caused waste to be diverted from the facility for two days this week."

"It's a good thing they're doing upgrades," said John Kenney. "But at the end of the day it's the little guys that are hurting. We already wait in these long lines. I didn't even do drop-offs today because I knew it was going to be bad."

The Department of Public Works said if trash pick-up schedules are impacted changes will be announced on its website. You can view DPW's website https://publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/collection-delay-information here.