Harris Hawkins & Company Real Estate firms opens second location

PARKVILLE — A ribbon cutting for a real estate firm.

Harris Hawkins & Company has opened a second location and there was a big celebration yesterday.

Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins started their real estate firm last July, in the thick of the pandemic.

Now they have a second location on Harford road in Parkville.

"It's truly special to us to give the community home ownership. And help them understand generational wealth and that it's attainable."

The residential real estate brokerage has 25 agents.