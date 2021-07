HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A piece of black history has been damaged in Howard County.

County police say earlier this week someone entered the Harriet Tubman School and damaged several things inside.

Nothing was stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.

The school was the county's only school for black children during segregation. It was shut down in the 60s when the county integrated.

Howard County Police say they are looking to see if the vandalism was racially motivated.