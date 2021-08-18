Harlem Globetrotters hold community event

BALTIMORE — The Harlem Globetrotters are gearing up for their tour stop in our area next weekend!

They were in Towson today, Along with Baltimore native Akilah Bethel.

They held a community event and shoot around and taught them some of their tricks..

"The message I'm trying to spread here is hope. It's inspiration that you can do whatever you want to do in life. Whether that be a globetrotter, whether that be an artist, whether that be a shoe salesman. Anything you want to do in life, the sky is the limit and just give these kids a role model and some people to look up to."

Mayor Brandon Scott was there as well!

The Globetrotters will play next Saturday at 2 at the UMBC Event Center.

Last week Bethel held a two day basketball camp. She's also the CEO and Founder of the Bethel League, a premier women’s summer basketball league in Baltimore.