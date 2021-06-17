Harford County Sheriff’s Office unveils new unit

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has a new unit.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler introduced the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit Wednesday.

The unit will work to find critically missing residents, deescalate potentially dangerous situations, and more. The unit has four drones and six operators, they'll deploy them when needed.

The sheriff's office did not use any taxpayer money to pay for the unit.

"This is something that we paid for with asset forfeiture funds,” said Sheriff Gahler. The drug dealers paid for the tools we will use against them and for other law enforcement related operations in the county."

The sheriff's office has already used drones to find two missing kids. They plan to do training with the local fire department and the Department of Natural Resources.

