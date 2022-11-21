Watch Now
Harford County Sheriff’s deputy recovering after being viciously beaten by inmate

Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 21, 2022
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being viciously attacked by an inmate Sunday night.

Matthew Tingler, 38, faces attempted murder charges for allegedly beating and choking Corporal Michael Vesek at the County Detention Center.

It all started when Vesek was supervising Tingler as he made a phone call.

Without provocation, Tingler allegedly turned on Vesek striking him multiple times in the face and head with the phone.

The 24-year veteran deputy then fell to the ground, where Tingler allegedly tried to strangle him with the phone cord.

The Sheriff's Office said Vesek was only semi-conscious, but other deputies heard his screams for help and pulled Tingler off.

Vesek was hospitalized with serious injuries and later released.

Tingler has been in custody since November 15, for failing to appear in court on robbery and other charges.

Matthew Tingler
