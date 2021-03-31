Harford County seeking public input on new guidelines that define historic properties

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning and Historic Preservation Commission are seeking public input on new guidelines that define historic character, like porches, windows, or roof types.

Comments will be accepted through April 23.

Using this guide, owners of historic landmarks can work with Planning and Zoning staff and the Historic Preservation Commission to maintain their property and avoid compromising the architectural character of the building or site.

The design guidelines, which include the benefits of being a landmark, can also be helpful to owners who are thinking of pursuing the designation for their property.

Owners of historic landmarks may apply for property tax credits to help defray costs of maintenance such as painting or repairing windows and doors.

A public meeting on the proposed guidelines will be held virtually on April 7 at 7 PM. Access information will be available here.

Submit your comments by e-mail to historic@harfordcountymd.gov or by mail to: Harford County Dept. of Planning & Zoning, Attn: Jacob Bensen, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.