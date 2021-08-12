Harford County Public Schools requiring all to wear masks in buildings and on school buses

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Starting August 16, Harford County Public Schools will require all people to wear masks in buildings and on school buses.

Harford County officials say their goal is to keep schools open and keep the students in school. The CDC issued an exception to quarantine guidance for schools if COVID protocols are followed and students wear masks, then they may not be required to quarantine.

When students are not wearing masks or are unable to distance, then they may be sent home to quarantine for 10-14 days, officials said.