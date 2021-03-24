Harford County Public Schools announces in-person graduation for class of 2021

ABERDEEN, Md. — Harford County Public Schools has been working to establish an in-person graduation plan for the class of 2021!

They have finally reached an agreement with Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen!

The venue holds approximately 1600 seats and what the stadium calls “pod” seating.

Mitigation strategies like social distancing through “pod” seating, mask wearing, and a health check, will be required.

In addition to “rain” dates at Ripken Stadium, they are discussing additional “rain” dates with Harford Community College should they need to utilize the APGFCU Arena for graduations.

If that is needed, graduation dates would be during the week of June 1 and adjustments would need to be made for the size and mitigation strategies at the Arena.

