Harford County opening cooling centers due to forecasted heat wave

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County is opening cooling centers due to a forecasted heat wave this week.
The cooling centers will be at library branches from Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13, 2021.
The following branches will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Aberdeen – 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen
Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon
Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air
Darlington – 1134 Main Street, Darlington
Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood
Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston
Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace
Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville
Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa
Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall
Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford
During periods of extreme heat, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to follow these safety guidelines:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure;
- If you do not have air conditioning, open your windows and use a fan;
- Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity;
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle;
- Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens; and
- Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.