Harford County opening cooling centers due to forecasted heat wave

Fred Slade
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 16:37:41-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County is opening cooling centers due to a forecasted heat wave this week.

The cooling centers will be at library branches from Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13, 2021.

The following branches will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air

Darlington – 1134 Main Street, Darlington

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford

During periods of extreme heat, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to follow these safety guidelines:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure;
  • If you do not have air conditioning, open your windows and use a fan;
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity;
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle;
  • Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens; and
  • Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.
