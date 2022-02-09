Harford County man sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug conspiracy

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Harford County Narcotics Task Force arrested 40-year-old Tremayne Murphy during an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing powder and crack cocaine.

During the investigation, Murphy, along with two other men: Reginald Leon Bolden, age 37, of Harford County, Maryland; and Joel Hammond, age 35, of Essex, was surveilled performing drug transactions throughout Maryland and Delaware.

On February 24, 2020, investigators followed Bolden and Murphy as they headed to Wilmington, Delaware, to meet with a cocaine source. Bolden and Murphy returned to Harford County to distribute the cocaine after completing a drug transaction for nine ounces of cocaine.

Customers had complained about the quality of the cocaine, so Murphy returned to Wilmington two days later to return it to the original supplier.

Investigators trailed the 40-year-old back to Howard County, where they observed him conducting a hand-to-hand transaction.

According to Murphy's plea agreement, Bolden's communications with co-defendant Hammond about acquiring three ounces of crack cocaine were intercepted by police.

Bolden orchestrated the deal with the help of a co-conspirator, who delivered the money to Hammond. In exchange for that money, they received a backpack that investigators believed to contain cocaine.

Murphy drove to Bolden's house after the conspirator fled his vehicle without the backpack. Bolden was last observed leaving Hammond's home and returning to Harford County shortly after.

Members of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Bolden's vehicle as he returned to Harford County, resulting in the seizure of 16 grams of powder cocaine, 41 grams of crack cocaine, and $660 in cash.

Murphy admits to selling at least 112 grams but less than 196 grams of crack cocaine.

Hammond and Bolden were sentenced to six years and nine years in federal prison for their respective roles in the conspiracy.