CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.

Bryan Nunez, 25, of Street, was driving an Acura TL north on Route 136 near Asbury Road at about 1:30 a.m., said Maryland State Police.

His car went off the road and hit a utility pole; he was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

Route 136 was closed for about 8 hours, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.