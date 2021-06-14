Watch
Harford County Health Department warns of possible rabies exposure in Bel Air

Harford County Health Department
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 14, 2021
BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Health Department is warning residents of a possible rabies exposure.

On Friday, the Harford County Health Department received confirmation from the Maryland Department of Health that a raccoon found in the Cedarday Subdivision of Harford County tested positive for rabies.

Although this raccoon was found in the 800 block of Sidehill Drive, it may have exposed other persons and pets in the surrounding area.

If you or your pets have had contact with a raccoon between May 29 and June 8, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-612-1774 for a rabies risk assessment.

