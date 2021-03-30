Harford County Health Department announces rabies vaccination clinic schedule

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Health Department is sponsoring its annual rabies vaccination clinic is for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are at least 3 months of age on April 25 and May 2 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The cost is $8.00 per animal. Cash or check will be accepted at the clinic at the time of vaccination. Checks must be made payable to Harford County Rabies Clinics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all residents wishing to vaccinate their pet(s) must schedule an appointment in advance of any clinic. Walk-ins will not be processed. To schedule an appointment, please visit our webpage or follow the link on the Health Department’s Facebook page.

Only pets under the control of responsible persons may be brought to the clinics. Dogs should be on a leash; cats and ferrets should be secured within cages; and no animals other than dogs, cats, and ferrets will be vaccinated.

The locations are as follows:

Sunday, April 25 from 12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Susquehanna Hose Company, Division 4 – 911 Revolution Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Sunday, May 2 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Aberdeen Fire Department – 21 N. Rogers Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001

• Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company – 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084

For more information about the clinics, please call the Health Department at 410-877-2300 or visit the Harford County Health Department’s website.