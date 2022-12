BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County's flag will be flown at half-staff beginning Friday morning until December 19.

Newly elected County Executive Bob Cassilly issued the orders Thursday to honor the passing of former Sheriff William Kunkel.

On Tuesday Kunkel died peacefully at the age of 97.

Kunkel was the longest serving Sheriff in Harford County history, from 1963 until 1981.

Following his retirement, Kunkel went on to become the Chairman of the Maryland State Parole Commission for four years.