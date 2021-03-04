Harford County felon facing federal indictment for production and possession of child pornography

A Harford County felon is facing federal indictment for production and possession of child pornography and for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to his five-count indictment and other court documents, 33-year-old Travis Joseph Crawford was arrested based on a warrant issued for firearm related offenses.

At that time, law enforcement also recovered a fully-loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

During the investigation, a witness advised law enforcement that Crawford had videos on his cell phone depicting Crawford sexually touching a 13-year-old girl, while the girl appeared to be asleep.

If convicted, Crawford faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of three counts of production of child pornography; a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.