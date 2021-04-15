HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is running for Maryland Comptroller in 2022.

"The Comptroller is the voice of all our taxpaying families and is also their watchdog,” Glassman said during his official announcement.

Glassman is in his second four-year term as County Executive. He formerly served in the House of Delegates, and as a state senator on the Finance Committee.

He is looking to replace longtime Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has decided to run for Governor.

Glassman said he considered a gubernatorial or congressional run instead, but felt he could best serve as Comptroller.

"Comptroller is something I thought about for a year and it really fits the model of what I tried to do as far as balancing budgets, being pro growth, and being able to be a fiscal conservative, you know you can find ways to make government work better, save money," Glassman said.

If elected, one thing Glassman said he would like to improve is efficiency in government.

"For example, just look at the unemployment process we've been through for the last couple of years. We really should've had digital platforms to do a better job. No one should be waiting a year to get their unemployment benefits or call and not get an answer. My staff knows I don't put up with that."

