Harford County Detectives arrest Baltimore County man during investigation into two fatal overdoses

File
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 27, 2022
BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Detectives arrested a Baltimore County man Monday in relation to an investigation into two fatal overdoses in Harford County.

Kenneth Baker, a Towson heroin dealer, was taken into custody without incident last Friday in Edgewood, where Baker has been charged with multiple counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession not marijuana.

On October 25, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a cardiac arrest in the 2200 block of Dunwood Lane in Joppa when they located an adult man dead from a fatal drug overdose.

Months later, deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5300 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall for a report of a similar incident.

Both investigations were taken up by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, where they found information linking both overdoses. As the investigation proceeded, detectives identified Baker selling in Harford area.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody the same day as the second overdose. After his initial appearance, Baker was released on $5,000 bond.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

