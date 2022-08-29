Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa

harford county sheriff.jpeg
WMAR
harford county sheriff.jpeg
Posted at 6:08 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:07:01-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.

Officials said the deputy was driving on a routine patrol around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by another car on Route 7 at Joppa Road.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The deputy was alert and conscious at the time of being taken to the hospital. He was taken to Shock Trauma and is expected to survive.

Deputies shut down the road temporarily to investigate.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019