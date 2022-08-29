Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.

Officials said the deputy was driving on a routine patrol around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by another car on Route 7 at Joppa Road.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The deputy was alert and conscious at the time of being taken to the hospital. He was taken to Shock Trauma and is expected to survive.

Deputies shut down the road temporarily to investigate.

No other information was provided.

