Harford County deputies investigate Sunday shooting that led to car crash

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that led to a car crash.

On Sunday just after 6 p.m. deputies in Edgewood received two separate calls at different locations.

One was for a shooting at F Court in the area of Harford Square Drive.

The other was for a car crash at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center Way.

Turns out the three men involved in the crash had allegedly been involved in the shooting and were trying to flee the scene.

One person inside the car was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The other two individuals were also taken to the hospital. All three are expected to survive.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.