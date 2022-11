HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Sheriff's office recently discovered three skimming devices at multiple locations.

Two devices were found at different point of sale terminals and one at a bank ATM.

Skimmers are devices that are disguised to look like part of a card reader in order to steal a person's card information and PIN code for fraudulent use.

The sheriff's office is alerting the public to look for signs of a skimming device before you use any ATM or POS terminal.