Harford County crisis center recognized for response

Harford County crisis center recognized for response
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jul 08, 2022
BALTIMORE — There is no doubt more of us are working through feelings of anxiety and depression over the last two years.

From the pandemic to lockdowns to rising prices on everything, it has taken a toll.

A crisis center in Harford County has been working to change that. Governor Larry Hogan recognized the work of the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center.

Since 2019, they've offered 24-7 behavioral health, mental health and addiction services, including a 24-7 hotline and mobile crisis team.

Their scope of coverage reaches just about everyone.

"We care for children as young as age 5 and as old as 93, so that’s a big gap to cover in terms of behavioral health services. And we work closely with the police as a warm hand-off for patients with behavioral health needs," said Elizabeth Wise, CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

In 2021, the crisis center helped serve more than 10,600 individuals.

