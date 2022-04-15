Harford County celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Today, Harford County celebrated everyone's favorite holiday, Arbor day!

Volunteers at the waste disposal center, near the scenic deer creek, planted 230 trees to get in the spirit.

"I do like that trees are being planted, which helps with the environment. And I just think it's a really good idea when people get out together and it's such a beautiful day to do it," said one volunteer.

"It looks great. It looks great. I can't wait to come back in a couple months or next year and see how everything's taken off," said one volunteer.

Harford County also received the Tree City U.S.A Award from the National Arbor Day Foundation for their ecological efforts.

The county wasn't the only one being rewarded for their hard work.

Volunteers also received a free native tree to take home and raise themselves.