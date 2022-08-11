Watch Now
Harford Co. unveiled new project to help with drug resistance education

Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:28:45-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md.  — Harford County is taking drug resistance education on the road.

They unveiled their new "C.O.R.E." trailer today.

C.O.R.E. stands for community out reach effort.

The unique tool is a classroom on wheels that allows educators to take drug prevention messages anywhere the road takes them.

It gives students a fully immersive experience.

"The core program begins with an evaluation to determine a student's understanding of addiction and then allows a student to interactively do scenarios and provides the opportunity to make a different choice a choice that will hopefully provide a more positive outcome," said Jeffrey Gahler, Harford County Sheriff.

The core trailer is the latest effort in Howard County's larger ongoing campaign to fight drug addiction and improve mental health.

