Harford Co. unveiled new project to help with drug resistance education

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County is taking drug resistance education on the road.

They unveiled their new "C.O.R.E." trailer today.

C.O.R.E. stands for community out reach effort.

The unique tool is a classroom on wheels that allows educators to take drug prevention messages anywhere the road takes them.

It gives students a fully immersive experience.

"The core program begins with an evaluation to determine a student's understanding of addiction and then allows a student to interactively do scenarios and provides the opportunity to make a different choice a choice that will hopefully provide a more positive outcome," said Jeffrey Gahler, Harford County Sheriff.

The core trailer is the latest effort in Howard County's larger ongoing campaign to fight drug addiction and improve mental health.