Harford Co. Public Schools to discuss incentivizing staff to get fully vaccinated against COVID during Monday's meeting

John Locher/AP
Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:53:59-05

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Public Schools will be discussing whether or not they should be incentivizing staff to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during their school board meeting on Monday.

According to the agenda, the district would like to provide a financial incentive to its employees after they've submitted proof of being fully vaccinated.

They say the initiative will be funded through current year healthcare savings, healthcare settlement and/or restricted funds.

The district says in the agenda that having a larger percentage of their staff vaccinated is critical to keeping students in school and that reducing staff quarantines will have a positive impact as well.

The school board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

