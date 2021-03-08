Harford Co. Executive Glassman requests mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium

HARFORD COUNTY — It's been one year since Harford County’s first case of COVID-19.

One year later, 12,750 cases of the virus have been reported in Harford County, and 237 people in the county have died from the virus.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said to date, 17% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including first responders, teachers and senior citizens.

Harford’s vaccination rate is close to the state average, but he mentioned too many residents are still scrambling for appointments.

Glassman has requested a mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium, and says he will continue to offer resources to the local health department and advocate for more vaccines in Harford County.

According to Glassman, local government leaders had been assured that Maryland was distributing vaccines based on population. He said he was extremely disappointed to learn that there are wide disparities.

"The state registration system is also fragmented, which is especially hard on the elderly and those without a computer," said Glassman.

Along with other local leaders, Glassman said he asked for a one-stop registration process and greater support for local health departments to reach vulnerable populations.

Back in late February, Mayor Brandon Scott also called out the state and Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing him of withholding where the city's share of doses are going.

Scott also said local health departments have had trouble scheduling vaccine appointments because they've been, "required to utilize a broken, online-only sign up model."

When you are eligible for a vaccine, Glassman said to make sure you’re signed up with the Harford County Health Department and monitoring private pharmacies and other providers for available appointments.

Links are on the state portal at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.

If you need help for yourself or someone without a computer, call the health department at 410-838-1500 or the state helpline at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Below is Glassman's full statement: