Harbor Tunnel temporarily shut down due to vehicle fire inside the tunnel

BALTIMORE — Harbor Tunnel has been temporarily shut down due a vehicle fire inside the tunnel. Fire crews are on the scene extinguishing the fire and smoke.
As of reporting, 1-598 Northbound left lane has been reopened. I-598 Southbound will remain closed due to cleaning. The driver's status is currently unknown at this time.
I-895 Southbound Baltimore Harbor Tunnel: All lanes remain closed for clean up of vehicle fire. #MDTraffic— MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 11, 2022
SB I-895 Harbor Tunnel is closed due to a vehicle fire. #BMORESBravest are on scene extinguishing and removing smoke. @TheMDTA @mdfop34 are detouring traffic. Expect delays. Use I-95 or I-695 instead. #BalTraffic #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/otmBS0ivJe— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 11, 2022