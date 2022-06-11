Harbor Tunnel temporarily shut down due to vehicle fire inside the tunnel

BALTIMORE — Harbor Tunnel has been temporarily shut down due a vehicle fire inside the tunnel. Fire crews are on the scene extinguishing the fire and smoke.

As of reporting, 1-598 Northbound left lane has been reopened. I-598 Southbound will remain closed due to cleaning. The driver's status is currently unknown at this time.

I-895 Southbound Baltimore Harbor Tunnel: All lanes remain closed for clean up of vehicle fire. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 11, 2022

Stay tuned to WMAR for updates.