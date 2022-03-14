Watch
Happy Pi Day! New map shows states' favorite pies

Posted at 4:23 AM, Mar 14, 2022
Monday is National PI Day. In celebration of the day, Instacrat released a map showing the more popular pie in each state.

Maryland's favorite is the sweet classic apple pie. According to the map, apple pie is the third most popular pie in the country. Cherry pie comes is the most popular pie while pumpkin pie comes in second.

Instacart says that they looked at the company's sales data between February 2021 and January 2022 to determine which pie in each state had the highest share over the national average.

You can check right here to see more the whole map.

